Artis REIT (AX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.42 million during the quarter.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Announces Dividend
About Artis REIT
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
