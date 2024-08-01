Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 211,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

