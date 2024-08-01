Artivion (AORT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Artivion has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

AORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

