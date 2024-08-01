Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arvinas by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

