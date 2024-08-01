Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

