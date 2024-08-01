Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.7 %

ABG opened at $269.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $277.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

