Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.33). Approximately 201,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 208,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.24).

Asia Dragon Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £659.57 million, a P/E ratio of -465.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.08.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

