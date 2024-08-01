Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $30.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

