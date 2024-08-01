Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,138 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Assertio by 18.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Assertio by 286.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,876,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. On average, analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Assertio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

