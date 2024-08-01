Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.09). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 155.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 878,259 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

