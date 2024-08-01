Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 205,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.