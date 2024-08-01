Atlanta Braves (BATRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. On average, analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

