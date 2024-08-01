Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,323,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

