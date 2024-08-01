AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

