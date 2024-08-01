AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

