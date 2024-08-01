ATS Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Get ATS alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

ATS Trading Down 1.0 %

ATS stock opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.53. ATS has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.