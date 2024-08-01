Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

