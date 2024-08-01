AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $3,112.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,112.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,136.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,893.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,920.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

