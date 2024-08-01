AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $204.74 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $211.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.