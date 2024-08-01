Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

