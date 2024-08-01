Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.