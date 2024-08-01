Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 907,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 741.5 days.

OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

