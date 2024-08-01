Aware (AWRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

