Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $84.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE AX opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.