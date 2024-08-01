Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Axtel has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Axtel Company Profile

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

