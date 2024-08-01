Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of AZRGF stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

About Azrieli Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.