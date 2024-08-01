AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AZZ by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

