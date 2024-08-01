B. Riley Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

