B. Riley Comments on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 1.6 %

NMG stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

