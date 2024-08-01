Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BW opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BW. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

