Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $177.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

