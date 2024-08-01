Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.66

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.66 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.45). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 421.20 ($5.42), with a volume of 1,384,326 shares.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,203.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

In related news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.95), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($940,565.80). 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

