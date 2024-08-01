Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.52.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

