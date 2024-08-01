Bank of America Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $201.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.