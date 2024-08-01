Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 2.9 %

BOH opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.