Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.