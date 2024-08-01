Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$118.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$124.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.93.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.28.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

