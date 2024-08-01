Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$42.83 and last traded at C$42.83. 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.40.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.72.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.4602 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

