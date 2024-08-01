Barclays Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $550.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.73.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $484.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 352.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $142,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

