Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of BBSI opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
