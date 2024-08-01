Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of BBSI opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

