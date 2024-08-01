BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.80

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.80 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.06). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.05), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares changing hands.

BBA Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.