Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Beauty Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.