Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.75

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 10922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.43.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.