Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.75

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 10922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.43.
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.36.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
