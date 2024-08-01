BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,007.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

