Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.