Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $190.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.60 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $203.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

