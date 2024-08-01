Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 333.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviva by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

