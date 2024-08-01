Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.