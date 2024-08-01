Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.5 %
BIO opened at $340.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $419.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.