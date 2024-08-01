Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIO opened at $340.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $419.00.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

