BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile



BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.



